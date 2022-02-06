Newcastle races: Dylan Gibbons doubles up at home meeting

sport, local-sport,

Novocastrians Kris Lees, Nathan Doyle and Dylan Gibbons enjoyed success at Newcastle on Saturday. Lees-trained unbeaten four-year-old Fleet Air Arm ($1.50 favourite) resumed from an 11-month spell with a brilliant win in the 900m benchmark 64 handicap. The gelding put the writing on the wall with an easy barrier trial win on January 24. Fleet Air Arm began quickly and apprentice Gibbons was content to sit outside the leader on the odds-on favourite, which raced away to win by 2.3 lengths. In his two previous starts, Fleet Air Arm won by two lengths at Port Macquarie and Scone. Doyle-trained filly Super Bright ($2.35 favourite) was backed off the map before winning the 900m maiden plate by 2.76 lengths. "I accepted with the filly for the Muswellbrook meeting on Monday but she drew barrier 13 so I decided to run today," Doyle said on Saturday. "Super Bright has been trialling very well and has a bright future." Gibbons rode the winner to bring up a race-to-race double. Irish-bred blueblood Forever You ($1.20 favourite) confirmed her staying potential with a 4.36-length victory in the class one and maiden plate (2350m). The mare is a daughter of European super sire Galileo and has put two wins together by big margins. She is trained by Annabel Neasham, who has gradually stepped her up in distance, and the sky's the limit. The Gai Waterhouse-Adrian Bott training partnership sent former Kiwi Notabadbuy ($3.80) to Newcastle and the three-year-old delivered in the 1400m maiden handicap. It was a gun ride from Winona Costin, who put Notabadbuy third on the rail before they gained a late split and the gelding was strong to the line. Michael Hawkes was at Newcastle to see the family trained Kaptive ($8.50) win the class one handicap (1500m). The five-year-old had been well beaten in two Victorian starts this preparation but he improved immensely on Saturday. Mitchell Bell rode Kaptive to victory to give him a double on the day. Bell earlier won on the Joe Pride-trained Kouklara ($3.10) in the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1400m). This Is So, trained at Coffs Harbour by Dan Edwards, delivered a knockout blow to quadrella punters when he won the final event, the 1400m benchmark 68 handicap, with Jeff Penza aboard. The $31 chance staved off a late challenge from Steplee ($3.40) to win by half a length. ** Muswellbrook hosts a seven-race meeting on Monday with the first at 2.15pm.

