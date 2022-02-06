sport, local-sport,

The Newcastle Jets have no time to dwell on their worst result of the season and coach Ash Wilson believes that is probably a good thing. Newcastle marked their season midpoint with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday night. Fiona Worts scored far too easily in the 24th and 76th minutes then Chelsea Dawber converted from the penalty spot in the 80th. It was only the second defeat in seven outings - the other a 3-1 loss to unbeaten leaders Sydney (22 points) in round one - but has left the sixth-placed Jets on nine points and six points adrift of the nearest teams above. They host Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night and must win to keep alive their top-four hopes. Fourth-placed Victory (15) beat last-placed Wellington (1) at WIN Stadium on Friday. Perth joined Victory after drawing 3-3 with Canberra (4) at Viking Park on Saturday but are fifth on goal difference. Third-placed Adelaide improved to 18 points with their third straight win. The in-form Reds have won five of their past six and outplayed a disjointed and defensively vulnerable Jets in the first half on Friday. The second period was more of a contest but the clear difference was Adelaide played like a team with momentum and confidence. "Obviously, a 3-0 scoreline is very disappointing," Wilson said. "We gave them a lot of respect in the first half. We were turning over balls and trying to force things that weren't on. Positionally we needed to be a bit better at times and we needed to play balls earlier so people had some time and space. "Second half we were much better with the ball but if you're not going to convert some of the rare chances that you get and you make little mistakes that are costly then it's hard to get back. "We've definitely made it more challenging for ourselves but it's not a challenge we're shying away from. We go back to the drawing board and it's a new game we have to prepare for on Tuesday night, so there's no time to dwell on it. We just have to learn and move forward." The loss ended a five-match unbeaten streak for Newcastle but their only wins in that promising run were over Phoenix. The result when Perth play Adelaide on the Central Coast on Thursday night could impact Newcastle's top-four aspirations and the Jets cannot afford to slip any further away from Victory. "The girls have got a good mentality, so they're going to want to redeem themselves and they need to be able to pick themselves up," Wilson said. "It's a quick turnaround and I think that's going to be a positive for us." IN THE NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/3262b1d0-b0f5-4f9f-96f7-031f7eac946d.jpg/r0_328_4821_3052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg