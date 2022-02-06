news, local-news,

Little girls danced the day away at Glendale on Sunday in an event that aims to encourage positive male role models in their lives. The Tiny Tutus Daddy Daughter Dance involves girls dancing a rehearsed routine with their dads, or other males in their life such as uncles, step dads, cousins and brothers. Adrian Sebastian performed the dance with his four-year-old daughter Eden. "It was a great opportunity. It was something I was looking forward to for a long time," said Mr Sebastian, a doctor in the Royal Australian Air Force. "I really prioritised doing this. It's been a really good experience." Kate Collier, national co-ordinator of the event, said it provided an opportunity to create memories. "It's a special time together," she said. The dance routines are practiced for months prior to the big day. "A lot of the dads take their daughters out shopping before the performance because the girls get a different coloured tutu, according to what class they're in," she said. "And a lot of the dads buy a tie that matches their daughter's tutu." She said the joy of the day for the little girls extended to driving to the event and going out for lunch together afterwards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AijacentBN9GedHCvcASxG/6a714841-6f84-4f30-a1f3-306643b106cb.JPG/r0_316_3000_2011_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg