sport, local-sport,

The Hunter Hurricanes men started and finished strongly but the damage was done in the middle of their 13-8 loss to Sydney University Lions in round six of Australian Water Polo League in Sydney on Sunday. The Hurricanes looked on track for their first win of the national campaign when they led 2-1 early before then conceding eight unanswered goals. Corey Allan produced three goals for Hunter, Jacob Finlay bagged a double and Spencer Burdack, Mitchell Marsden and Jack Hawkins also got on the scoresheet. Emma Preece was the lone scorer for the Hurricanes women in their 14-1 loss to the Lions. Both Hurricanes sides momentarily turn their focus back to the Sydney Super League play-offs next Saturday. The men play Drummoyne for third place and the women face the Lions again in the battle for fifth. IN THE NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/47620054-9245-4684-b9ba-b7fd3a44147f.jpg/r269_0_4230_2238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg