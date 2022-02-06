Redhead ironman Daniel Collins savours national series high

sport, local-sport,

Daniel Collins says he feels like he belongs on the Nutri-Grain Ironman series after thriving in brutal conditions on Sunday to secure his best finish on the elite circuit. The Redhead ironman was fifth in the sixth and final round at Kurrawa on Sunday as high winds and churning seas battered competitors. The effort lifted him from seventh to fourth overall, bettering his previous best finish of seventh when on debut in 2017. The 25-year-old has been forced to requalify for the series through trials each year before gaining automatic entry for this summer. Collins was thrilled with his result which easily secures his place for next summer. "With age and a bit more experience, you get a bit more comfortable in that high performance field and it's definitely starting to feel a lot like I belong in the field and I'd like to come in at the front of those races," Collins said. "I think consistency was the key for me for this series. I had a 13th and an 11th, but the rest were all fifth to seventh. I'm really happy with a fourth obviously, my best result, and fifth today in pretty challenging conditions." On Saturday, Collins was 11th in the specialist round. Swansea-Belmont's Kye Taylor was 18th in Saturday's round and 10th on Sunday to finish 16th on debut. Finn Askew and Ben Carberry won the weekend rounds but Ali Day took his second straight series. Swansea Belmont's Bella Williams was called back into the ironwoman series. She was 17th on Saturday then failed to finish on Sunday. Georgia Miller won both days. Harriet Brown was series champion. Williams was 12th after the opening two rounds at North Bondi last month when a replacement for Miller, who returned from a bout of COVID to finish the series. It meant Williams, a runner-up in last summer's Next Gen under-19 series, competed in four of the six rounds on the elite series. She finished 20th.

