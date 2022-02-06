sport, local-sport, jets, a-league

HIgh-octane Newcastle Jets winger Valentino Yuel is trying to track down a video of the maiden goal he scored for South Sudan. After making an emotional debut off the bench in a 3-1 loss Uzbekistan in a friendly on January 27, Yuel opened his goal-scoring account four days later in a 2-1 defeat to Jordan in Dubai. Video or no video, the well-taken strike - cutting inside two players and spearing a shot from the edge of the penalty box inside the near post - against Jordan will forever be embedded in Yuel's memory. And not just the goal. Although born at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in northwest Kenya, Yuel has always considered himself South Sudanese. The third eldest of six brothers and one sister, Yuel's family migrated to Adelaide in 2005 when he was aged 10. "It is an opportunity for me to reconnect with my roots," said Yuel, who made it back in time to play off the bench in the Jets' 2-1 win over Brisbane last Thursday. "I wasn't born in South Sudan but I have family there. Representing them on a national level means a lot to me. "My mum called me afterwards. She was super proud. There were some tears when I told her I scored a goal. "Jordan recorded the game and I am still chasing the video. "We were 1-0 down and needed something and I managed to get us back in the game." Although the mention of South Sudan - and the goal - brings an instant smile, Yuel's focus is back on the Jets and Tuesday night's clash with defending champions City at McDonald Jones Stadium. "You want to bring that experience back," he said. "It is a different motivation than playing for your country. I'm lucky that I get to play at this level. " The Jets were scheduled to play Perth in Wollongong on Wednesday before an outbreak of COVID in the Glory camp. That match was postponed and replaced with a visit by City a day earlier. "As soon as the Perth game was called off, they (Australian Professional Leagues] indicated we would be playing someone else," Yuel said. "City will be a good test for us. If we can get a result, it will give us a lot of confidence. There is no reason we cannot beat any team in the league. Some teams are beginning to look at us as a problem team. "Against Brisbane, in terrible conditions we played some great football." Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske admitted it wasn't "ideal" to be changing opponents and playing days on "such short notice". "We are frustrated that we are playing a game that has given our fans very little notice," he said. "It is not our preference but APL needs to play these games. We have to move forward. "In terms of trying to support our members, the game that was to be played in regional area, we have brought back to McDonald Jones. "The coaching staff and players are adjusting quickly to get ready for this game. We need the support of those fans and members." READ MORE: JETS CARRY MOMENTUM INTO PACKED SCHEDULE READ MORE: THURGATE STRIKE LIFTS JETS Yuel, after arriving back from Dubai, played a 33-minute cameo against the Roar. He missed the 2-1 loss to Adelaide - the first game after a COVID enforced six-week break - but had been a starter, scoring three goals in five games. "There is clarity in the position I am playing," Yuel said. "Last year I was on the wing, then used as a striker in a different formation. "Playing on the wing is where I think I am strongest. That is the reason I have started so well. I am happy in the position, especially with the system the coach wants to play." Yuel should have made his international debut in June. He was called into the South Sudan squad for Arab World Cup qualifiers. However, he was among 12 players to contract COVID-19 during the camp which resulted in them having to forfeit to Jordan. He won't have to wait as long for his the next call-up. South Sudan tackle Djibouti home and away in African Cup of Nation qualifiers during the FIFA window in March. "We get a chance to play a competitive game in Juba in front of our fans and family," Yuel said. "Life is different in South Sudan. All the guys are working extremely hard towards the next games. "We have a new coach, are rebuilding and have a lot of younger players. The aim is to build for the future. "Djibouti are only a small nation and we have a good record against them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/2c87add9-c01c-4aa5-9e2f-191165e99e6a.jpg/r0_211_2836_1813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg