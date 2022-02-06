Merewether fall short as North Shelly shine in Australian Boardriders Battle final

sport, local-sport,

AN understrength Merewether fell short of the Australian Boardriders Battle decider despite a courageous effort from Philippa Anderson to surf through injuries from a crash onto the rocks at Newcastle beach on Sunday. In wild seas, Merewether Surfboard Club bowed out in a thrilling finish to semi-final No.1 before Central Coast club North Shelly went on to claim the national title. North Shelly, two-time runners-up, dominated the decider with a score of 31.21, beating Snapper Rocks (21.91), Point Lookout (15.96) and Le-Ba (13.80). It was the sixth consecutive edition of the surfing club teams event held at Newcastle. Merewether claimed the 2019 title with a team missing championship tour star Ryan Callinan and eventual CT competitor Jackson Baker and they were attempting to defy even greater odds this year. Callinan, Baker and 2020 CT rookie of the year Morgan Cibilic were missing, along with Zack McMahon, Jake Sylvester, Mitchel Ross and Jackson Brent. Merewether finished outside the top eight from Saturday's individual events, meaning they faced a repechage team round on Sunday, which they won with 24.52 against Point Lookout (23.66), Kawana (18.14) and Avoca (14.41). The line-up of Mikey Clayton-Brown, Luke Hamilton (open men's), Travis Lynch (masters), Josh Levey (juniors) and Anderson (women's) then overcame a slow start in the quarter-finals to score 25.82 and finish second to Point Lookout (25.97) and progress. Local wildcard trials winners Redhead (19.79) were last and eliminated. Anderson, though, was hurt during the heat after hitting rocks and struggling to escape in the whitewash. She suffered cuts, mainly to her hip, but limped to the changeover area then backed up for the semi against Le-Ba, Point Lookout and defending champions North Narrabeen. Clayton-Brown gave Merewether a flying start with a 6.88 but they were last from the halfway point after Hamilton (2.45) and Levey (2.40) surfed. Lynch (5.08) helped narrow the gap before Anderson kept them in the hunt with a 4.2. As the power surfer, who gets a second chance in the heat, Clayton-Brown needed a 4.8 with less than six minutes left to lift Merewether into the top two and the final. Running out of time, he found a wave but fell on the second turn, giving him a 3.03 and leaving his side in fourth on 24.04. Le-Ba (29.54) and Point Lookout (25.81) progressed and North Narrabeen 25.75 exited. Anderson received the event's award for the most ''electric'' performance from a female surfer. Merewether manager Tim Ryan lamented the close loss but was proud of the effort. "Mikey only needed to land that last turn and we're in the final," Ryan said. "And he went so close. "But everyone surfed well. Philippa had that eight, Hammo got a 7.7, Mikey's first wave in the semi was great, young Josh on debut was the star on Saturday with a 7.8 and he did really well in the team stuff. Trav got a great wave in the semis, so everyone did their thing."

