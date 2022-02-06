Driver Jack Callaghan in high spirits for Miracle Mile campaign

sport, local-sport,

Morisset reinsman Jack Callaghan is looking to the Miracle Mile series and a potential Newcastle Mile run with Spirit Of St Louis after a successful Victorian campaign. Callaghan took Spirit Of St Louis to runner-up behind Belinda McCarthy-trained superstar stablemate King Of Swing in the group 1 Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday night. It came after wins in the group 2 Bendigo and Shapparton Cups and group 1 Ballarat Cup for Callaghan and Spirit Of St Louis. Callaghan was unsure if McCarthy would send Spirit Of St Louis to the group 1 Newcastle Mile on February 18, where a Miracle Mile invitation is on offer to the winner, or wait for one of two Menangle qualifiers. Asked if he will likely stay with Spirit Of St Louis for the Miracle Mile series, Callaghan said: "I'd say so, but obviously we've got a few other horses going towards it as well. He'll be a good chance in any race he goes in. He's really taken that next step." At Newcastle on Friday night, trainer Stacie Elliott and driver Grace Panella scored winning trebles. The pair combined for wins with Nifty Studleigh ($9) and Our Bushwacker ($11) after Elliott had a victory with the Bevan Pringle-driven Rum Delight ($41) and Panella saluted on the Clayton Harmey-trained Kudos Mason ($14). Panella's win on Kudos Mason came at a price after she copped a 14-day suspension for causing interference. The Harmey-trained Comet Crusader and Skyfall Benchmark rounded out the placings. Harmey and driver Blake Hughes won with Home And Dry. It gave Hughes a double after winning on Roy Roots jnr's Surfers Delight.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/4cafb886-8869-4914-a414-659037eddc23.jpg/r4_0_2041_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg