The Hunter has avoided adding to the state's latest daily COVID-19 death toll. But one of the 14 people with the virus who died across NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday came from the Central Coast. In the Hunter New England region, 855 fresh positive cases were recorded - 331 from PCR tests and 524 from rapid antigen tests. There are 49 people with COVID-19 in the health district's hospitals, including one patient in intensive care. It represents a decrease of four both in terms of the number of people in hospital and in ICU compared with the previous day. NSW recorded 7437 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 3917 detected by rapid antigen tests and 3520 by PCR tests. Hospitalisation and ICU numbers across the state were down - 2099 and 137 respectively compared with 2321 and 147 during the previous 24-hour period.

