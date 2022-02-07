Jason Hoffman keen to lead by example in 250th game

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jets veteran Jason Hoffman has built an A-League career on versatility and durability across stints with Melbourne City and hometown team Newcastle. So while Tuesday's hastily organised clash with City at McDonald Jones Stadium, on a short turnaround, has angered Jets coach Arthur Papas, it's perhaps fitting that the game will be Hoffman's 250th in the league. Papas made it clear on Monday how disappointed he was to be playing a different opponent, a day earlier than planned, amid the COVID-hit schedule. The Jets were to play Perth on Wednesday after City took on Glory on Sunday, but positive COVID-19 cases in the Perth squad meant both games were postponed. Newcastle, who missed six weeks of play because of COVID postponements, had their match cancelled on Friday, then were told Saturday they would instead host City on Tuesday night. It means the Jets will, on short notice, play their third game in nine days. City's most recent match was a 1-0 loss to Western United 10 days ago. Papas was critical of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) for the late change, which also gives the Jets a midweek match likely to attract a smaller crowd. "To be told: 'Oh by the way, you're going to play a day earlier against a different opponent' - it's the first time in my career that something like that's happened. I'm not pleased about it," Papas said. "I think that's beyond challenging to do that to teams and coaches and players. "Everything is about planning and process and clearly, I know the circumstances are difficult for everyone, but for me it doesn't sit well that these things happen. "It's extremely ... the right word is probably difficult to find because it would be really strong, but you can't just flip things like that and expect everyone to come out and adjust like this." Hoffman, who has started in all seven Jets games this season, said the change was "not ideal" but the squad had already steeled themselves for a demanding schedule. "From a players' perspective, I guess it's just another hurdle we have to overcome and we don't want to make any excuses," Hoffman said. "We knew it would eventually happen, having those six weeks without football, so in the back of our mind we've been preparing extremely hard to make sure we're ready for whatever is thrown our way. "Whilst it's not ideal, the situation is the situation, and we're ready. The mentality of the group has been fantastic. "It's a very exciting match come tomorrow night. Melbourne City is a good team, we believe we're playing some good football. The group wants to make no excuses and we'll prepare the best we can." Hoffman said reaching 250 games was "a nice acknowledgement for service to the game so far" but he was focused on an important clash for the club as they look to make up ground in catch-up matches. The Jets defeated Brisbane 2-1 in atrocious conditions last Thursday night to rise from last to 10th on eight points from seven games. Newcastle, along with Central Coast and Perth, have played the fewest matches, while Sydney and Adelaide have had the most - 11. Hoffman said preparation was key and he was keen to show the way for the younger Jets players. "The key thing is to try to lead by example, especially when we've preparing in this break that we've had, for the run of games that will come," he said. "What's critical to that is not just the 11 or the 18 on matchday, it's the whole squad. "The depth of most teams will be tested and we are more than capable as a club and a group to deliver the type of football we want to play week in, week out, no matter how short the turnarounds are." Off contract, Hoffman was also keen to earn an extension of his time at the Jets. "I've made jokes with our football operations manager Craig Deans for most of the pre-season," he said. "I'd say 'Deansy, when you're ready, let's get that contract sorted'. "It's no surprise that this is a club I adore and I want to play for as long as possible here. That conversation will hopefully happen soon and I can hopefully get my future sorted. "I've got a burning desire at the ripe age of 33 to keep going as long as I can, so there's new milestones that I'll set and hopefully I can stick around for a lot longer. "I feel physically very prepared for what the season will be like for the back end and I'm excited about the prospect of the next few years of what we're building here at the club. I'm desperate to be a part of that." Papas said most players had pulled up well from the torrid affair with Brisbane, which came four days after a 2-1 loss to Adelaide - Newcastle's first match since December 19, but he expected changes. He said league equal-top goalscorer Beqa Mikeltadze, who missed the Roar match with soreness, could return. "He's in contention, he was in contention for that match as well, but we're always looking at what's ahead of us," he said. "Beqa has trained well." As for Hoffman, Papas said the veteran was integral to the club on and off the pitch and led by example. "It's amazing to get to that milestone in your career," he said. "Few get the opportunity and what that tells you is that you've got an incredibly consistent performer on and off the field. And he should be part of this club for a long time to come."

