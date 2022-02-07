Newcastle Writers Festival, Costa Georgiadis, Paul West

After years of cancellations and challenges, the Newcastle Writers Festival is kickstarting 2022 with media personality and author Costa Georgiadis at the first public program launch event. The launch will feature a conversation between television presenter, author and sustainability advocate Georgiadis, and media personality and chef Paul West at Newcastle City Hall on March 3 at 7pm. The annual Newcastle Writers Festival will return to a live format from April 1 to April 3 for the first time since 2019 after years of COVID-19 disruptions. Festival director Rosemarie Milsom said the first-time launch event is a way to welcome audiences back to the festival in person and unveil the strong line-up of attending writers. "We wanted to do something special to signal our return to live events after a challenging couple of years." The two media personalities have written books focused on sustainability and gardening, which will be in conversation at the live event. "The audience will be treated to a preview of our April festival program as well as lively conversation between two top blokes who are passionate about gardening and sustainability," Ms Milsom said. The festival moved to a smaller online program in 2020 after being cancelled due to COVID-19. A COVID safe plan is now in place, including testing arrangements for staff and volunteers, outdoor seating, socially distanced book signings and venue capacity limits to ensure the event can go ahead. "I am confident we can present a COVID-safe program to welcome our audience back," Ms Milsom said. The annual festival will feature 100 writers from Newcastle and around Australia. "The writers are excited to be visiting Newcastle, some for the first time. "There is also a strong contingent of local writers." Tickets for the program launch event are now on sale. Tickets for the full program will be available following the launch.

