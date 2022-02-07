Police investigate alleged assault at Central Coast venue

news, court-and-crime,

Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate an assault at a Central Coast venue. A 40-year-old man attended Gosford Police Station about 11.45pm on Sunday with several facial injuries. He was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment a short time later. Police have been told the man was assaulted at a hotel on Mann Street earlier that night. Officers have commenced an investigation into the alleged incident. As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries. He is described as having brown hair and unshaven. He is depicted in the images wearing an orange shirt, with a grey jumper wrapped around his waist and black pants. The man also has a tattoo on his left forearm. Anyone who may recognise this man or who may have information which could assist police is urged to contact Gosford Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

