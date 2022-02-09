our-newcastle, food, Lewis, Burch, Howard Park, wine, Flint, Rock, Western Australia

WITH its five sub-regions of Frankland River, Albany, Mount Barker, Denmark and Porongurup, Western Australia's Great Southern Region is Australia's largest wine province extending 100 kilometres north to south and 150 kilometres east to west. First planted 1965, it is endowed with gravelly, sandy loam and granite bedrock soils ideal for wine growing. Those characters inspired the Burch family to craft a "mineral-structured, savoury, elegant, cellar-worthy" Howard Park Flint Rock wine range. At $28 a bottle, the Flint Rock new releases come from three Great Southern sub-regions and are the 2018 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Frankland River Shiraz, 2021 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Porongurup Riesling, 2020 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Porongurup Pinot Noir and 2021 Flint Rock Mount Barker Chardonnay. Howard Park is part of Burch Family Wines, WA's largest family-owned wine company with wineries and vineyards in the south west of Margaret River and at Denmark in Great Southern Region. It is headed by Jeff Burch, a former Papua-New Guinea patrol officer-turned multi-national packaging group chief, and the co-owner his Singapore-born wife Amy. Amy is a director and the instigator of feng shui in the design of the spectacular Margaret River Burch winery, cellar door, luxury wine chapel, tasting rooms and museum. Jeff and Amy's daughter Natalie, a former schoolteacher, now is general manager-marketing director and her brothers Richard and David are directors. Along with Howard Park, the Burch portfolio includes the MadFish, Jete and Marchand and Burch brands, the latter a collaboration between French Burgundy winemaker Pascal Marchand and Jeff Burch. In his 20s during the 1960s Jeff spent three years in PNG. Then, on return to WA, he and his father Lestor set up a packaging company that expanded into factories in Perth, Victoria and South-East Asia in the 1970s and 1980s. On selling the firm, he and Amy moved home to Yallingup Beach - something that indulged Jeff's love of Margaret River surf and in 1988 led them to buy a 138 ha Margaret River property named for Jeff's Dad. In 1993 the pair's love of wine led them into partnership with John and Wendy Wade in the seven-year-old Howard Park vineyard at Denmark, taking full ownership in 1999. In 1996 the Burches turned attention to Margaret River, making the first plantings of Leston vineyard. Today they have 117 ha of Margaret River vines. THIS zippy Howard Park 2021 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Porongurup Riesling is green-tinted straw and has passionfruit scents and crisp ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle shows lime, nashi pear and gunmetal and the finish has steely acid. The wines are at howardparkwines.com.au and the Margaret River cellar at Miamup Road, Cowaramup. PRICE: $28. DRINK WITH: tapas. AGEING: six years. RATING: 4.5 stars (out of 6) SHINING bright garnet in the glass and with 13.5% alcohol and potpourri aromas, the Howard Park 2018 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Porongurup Pinot Noir features spicy cherry front-palate flavour. Raspberry, bramble jelly, white pepper and savoury oak elements marry on the middle palate and the finish has minty tannins. PRICE: $28. DRINK WITH: honey and soy glazed pork fillet. AGEING: four years. RATING: 4 stars WITH 14.5% alcohol, deep purple hues and forest floor aromas, this Howard Park 2018 Flint Rock Mount Barker-Frankland River Shiraz displays sweet, fleshy plum flavour on the front palate and Maraschino cherry, briar, spice and cedary oak on the middle palate. The finish shows chalky tannins. PRICE: $28. DRINK WITH: pepper steak with sweet potato mash and red wine sauce. AGEING: seven years. RATING: 4.5 stars

