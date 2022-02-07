Gema Simon working back to her best for understrength Jets

sport, local-sport,

Former Matildas defender Gema Simon knows she needs game time to get back to her best after almost a year out of the sport with knee and calf problems. And with the Jets battling illness and injury in a hectic schedule, Newcastle need minutes from their co-captain more than ever as they chase an A-League women's finals spot. Newcastle, sitting sixth on nine points, take on fourth-placed Melbourne Victory (15 points) at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday evening with former Matildas Hannah Brewer and Tara Andrews out because of COVID-19 isolation. Sunny Franco faces a long stint out with an ankle injury, while other squad members have been battling illness this week. A bright note for Newcastle is the likely return of attacking weapon Lauren Allan from an ankle problem which sidelined for the 3-0 loss to Adelaide last Friday. That game was Simon's first since March last year, after time off with knee surgery then a calf complaint. The 31-year-old, who got through 53 minutes, admitted it was a tough return and she would need a couple of weeks to regain match fitness and her best form. "I think I was just relieved to finally get back on the field," Simon said. "It's been a very long lay-off, so a lot of work went into getting where I am at the moment. "I've still got a lot of work to do, but it's the first step I guess to getting back to where I was. My body feels good, it's just my match fitness now. "It's so hard to replicate match fitness, so it was good to get some minutes in the legs and hopefully build on that in the next couple of weeks. We've got a lot of games so I'm looking forward to it." Simon conceded there would be changes to the squad, who back up against unbeaten leaders Sydney on Sunday in another crucial match in their campaign for a top-four finals berth. Newcastle have played seven games, the same as Victory, but two less than the other top-eight sides. "There will be a few changes to the squad tomorrow and we've got a lot of games coming up, so the rotation isn't a bad thing," she said. "Whoever is in the squad tomorrow will be able to do a job." Victory had a 3-0 win over Phoenix last Friday, while Newcastle's loss in Adelaide was only their second of the season, but their worst. Simon said they faced a tough test against Victory. "They are a quality team, they have quality all over the pitch, so they are going to be dangerous," she said. "They keep the ball well so we just need to make sure we're on our game and working for each other, make sure we're switched on and consistent for the full 90 minutes. "I think the aim is finals for sure, but we've just got to take it game by game. "There's a lot of quality in our team and I think we just need to be more consistent. We can show in patches what we can do and that we're dangerous with the ball and can keep it well." Newcastle's other postponed games, yet to be rescheduled, are against seventh-placed Brisbane (seven points) and second-placed Melbourne City (21).

