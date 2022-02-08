news, court-and-crime,

A 23-year-old Newcastle man has been jailed for a maximum of one year and eight months after being convicted of multiple child abuse material offences, the Australian Federal Police say. The AFP's Eastern Command Child Protection Operations Team arrested and charged the man in November 2020 at his home in Charlestown. The AFP investigation followed a referral from Homeland Security Investigations in the USA about an internet user, believed to be based in Australia, transmitting child abuse material over the platrform Kik. The man pleaded guilty to four offences in September 2021, including using a carriage service to access child abuse material, using a carriage service to possess or control child abuse material, producing child abuse material for use through a carriage service, and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material on three or more separate occasions involving two or more people. The man was sentenced to one year and eight months in jail by the Newcastle District Court on Friday. He is due to be released on January 30, 2023, taking into account time served and parole.

