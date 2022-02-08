Man charged over alleged assault at Gosford hotel

news, court-and-crime,

A man will face court today charged over the alleged assault of another man at a Gosford hotel at the weekend. Officers from Brisbane Water Police District were alerted after a man arrived at Gosford Police Station at 11.50pm on Sunday, suffering facial injuries. After NSW Ambulance paramedics took the 41-year-old to Gosford Hospital for treatment, police commenced an investigation. Following inquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a home in Davistown Road, Davistown, about 9.40pm on Monday. He was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray. The man has been refused bail and will face Gosford Local Court on Tuesday. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

