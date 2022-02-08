sport, cricket,

Falling one game short of a final appearance in the Regional Big Bash was not the desired result, but Newcastle captain Kirsten Smith believes the performance throughout the tournament shows the area has a strong future for women's cricket. The Blasters booked a place in the Big Bash semi-finals at North Sydney Oval on Monday after topping the northern pool during a three-day T20 carnival held on the Central Coast last November. The two top sides from northern and southern pools faced off in the semi-finals on Monday before the winners then played for the title of Regional Big Bash champions. Newcastle lost their semi-final by 18 runs after winning the toss and sending Coffs Coast in to bat. The Chargers, who had beaten the Blasters in the preliminary rounds, made 6-106 off their 20 overs. Maddy McGuigan was the best of the bowlers, taking 3-18 off four overs. Smith led the way with the bat for Newcastle, topscoring with 37 runs off 38 balls. But the Blasters lost their last five wickets for just nine runs to be all out for 88 off 18.6 overs. "It was disappointing because we were in a position to win it but just couldn't get over the line," Smith said. "They didn't get away from us at all. We restricted them to 106, which was a good total for us to restrict them to on that wicket. Then we just didn't get off to a good start with the bat. We were just a little bit slow and then the run rate built up. "So that kind of filtered throughout the rest of the innings, people trying to score runs quick and not enough overs." It was the second time the Blasters had made the semi-final stage but not through the same format. Previously qualification was through knock-out games. Several forced changes due to unavailability meant the Blasters took a younger side into the finals. "It was a great experience for the team, especially the younger girls to be able to play on North Sydney Oval, and we'll be hungry to win next time knowing how far we've got and that we can go that extra step further," Smith said. "Overall, it's very positive. For those younger girls to hold their own at that level is great signs for women's cricket in Newcastle. There were quite a few young girls in our team, so we did well." Smith said a number of players had stated strong cases for selection when an open NSW Country team is named for the national championships to be played later this year. Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. "The carnival was definitely a good base for selections and I would say we would have a few players in the mix for that," the NSW Country representative said. "It's been the best way they've done it so far. Just to have more cricket has been really good to see." Riverina (6-103) beat Coffs Coast (7-82) in the Big Bash final on Monday night. They advanced to the title decider with a 56-run win over Illawarra in the semi-final. The Regional Big Bash men's finals will be played at the SCG next Monday. Lake Mac Attack face Northern Inland and Central West play ACT in the semi-finals. The winners then meet in the final. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/5dfb9122-cd75-47d4-ba20-19b9fb22468f.jpg/r207_315_4458_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg