Ryan Callinan set to launch world tour campaign at Sunset Beach

Ryan Callinan looks set to return early from injury to the championship tour when the second event of 2022, the Sunset Beach Pro, potentially starts on Saturday (AEDT). The Merewether goofy-footer missed the Pipeline Pro, which wrapped up for the men on Sunday (AEDT) with Kelly Slater's eighth win in the event, at the age of 49. Callinan broke the radius bone in his left arm, near his wrist, free surfing in early January when landing on his board from an aerial manoeuvre. He had surgery the next day. He told Surfline before heading to Hawaii last Thursday that the fracture was set before having screws and a plate inserted, and the injury usually required six weeks to heal. "That would have been halfway through the Sunset waiting period," Ryan said. "But with the mid-year cut, I've decided to take a risk and push it a bit." The CT has introduced a mid-season cut, after event No.5 - the Margaret River Pro in May. The top 22 men requalify for 2023 and continue to the next five contests this year, along with two wildcards, in the quest for the top-five finals. The rest can drop to the Challenger Series and try to qualify for next year. Callinan, 29, was 15th last year on the CT to qualify for a fourth full tour but he now has ground to make up to book a fifth early. "I've been super motivated to do all the rehab," he said. "When I went for a surf again, I felt almost normal. I had a brace which doesn't feel like it gets in the way, and I was expecting it to hurt way more." Clubmates Morgan Cibilic and Jackson Baker exited in rounds two and three respectively at Pipeline.

