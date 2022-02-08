Sydney man allegedly sexually assaulted teen in Hunter

news, court-and-crime,

Detectives have arrested a Campbelltown man after he allegedly travelled to the Hunter and sexually assaulted a teenage girl. Last month, investigators attached to the State Crime Crime Command's Hunter Child Abuse Unit commenced an investigation after receiving reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on a social media application. Police were told that after engaging in conversations, including exchanging images and personal details, the duo made plans to meet in person. The man then allegedly travelled from Sydney's south-west to the Hunter and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, before returning home. Following extensive inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Campbelltown about 7am on Tuesday. A search warrant was subsequently executed, where police seized a Nissan X-trail and electronic items, which will undergo forensic examination. The man has been taken to Campbelltown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid later on Tuesday.

