The federal government says $8 billion in investment and 8000 jobs in the Hunter would be put at risk by the Greens' plan for a temporary pause on new coal, gas and oil projects. Adam Bandt and his party have offered to help a future Albanese government pass climate legislation so long as it agrees to a moratorium on approvals for new coal and gas projects until the next UN climate summit this November. Labor has shot down the Greens' offer of a climate compromise but Mr Bandt has tried to cast doubt over its stance by maintaining Anthony Albanese would have to cooperate if he wants to pass his agenda. Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt said if a deal between Labor and the Greens was struck, which Mr Albanese and climate and energy spokesman Chris Bowen said wouldn't happen on Monday, at least 80,000 jobs and half a trillion dollars would be at risk across the country. "The resources and energy sector contributed just over $35 billion last year in royalties and taxes and that figure will be even higher this year," Mr Pitt said. "Adam Bandt (has) to be up front with Australians about which pensioners, schools, hospitals and other important recipients will lose funding under this proposed deal between Labor and the Greens. "Along with the loss of thousands of regionals jobs, this will be the real cost." Mr Pitt said of work in the pipeline across the country, $185 billion is directly contributing to lowering emissions through hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage projects. The figures from Mr Pitt, through the Commonwealth Department of Industry, come a day after federal environment minister Sussan Ley announced the Hunter Power Project at Kurri Kurri has been granted final approval after rigorous assessment. The $600 million gas-fired power plant, due to be built by next year, would ensure ongoing reliable and affordable power for the people of NSW when the Liddell coal-fired power station shuts, Ms Ley said. The 660MW plant will create up to 600 direct jobs at the peak of construction and 1200 indirect jobs across the state, she said, but Hunter Environment Lobby president Jan Davis believes the project is a waste of taxpayer dollars. "We don't need it. Renewables are coming online even more," Ms Davis said. IN THE NEWS: Labor wants to legislate a 43 per cent emissions reduction target for 2030 if it wins the election, whereas the Greens want pollution slashed 75 per cent this decade en-route to net zero by 2035. Mr Bowen told Australian Community Media the party's climate agenda wasn't up for negotiation in a hung parliament. "Labor is fighting hard to and can form majority government in May, and Labor's position has been clear from the get-go, we will not be negotiating our climate policies in the event of a hung parliament," Mr Bowen said. Asked if the Greens would be prepared to block Labor's policies if it rejected its calls for a moratorium on new fossil fuel projects, Mr Bandt said: "I don't think it will come to that". "Because after the election, when it is seen that there is a very strong desire from people in this country to cut pollution and a strong desire not to open up new coal and gas projects, and everyone will have to work together," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

