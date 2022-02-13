multimedia, photos-and-video, Homes of the Hunter, North Arm Cove, Lambkin, building, Port Stephens, design, Bay, bush

ALMOST two years after moving into their dream home at North Arm Cove, Sarah and John Kevin are still pinching themselves. "The first time we stayed in it, we woke up and thought we were in a resort - we just laughed like a pair of kids, thinking: this is our home!" John recalls. Their delight is understandable. They put heart and soul into designing the layout, interiors and landscaping of their new home, and its views vie for attention. The house overlooks Wide Bay and the northern waters of Port Stephens. Out the back, lush lawn, gardens and towering gums beckon. It is a private pocket of paradise. Sarah and John, who had a financial planning practice in Sydney, bought the building block in 2017 and a non-urban block behind it: three-quarters of an acre in total. "Sarah wanted a bush block and I wanted a water block so this was just magic for both of us," John says. Construction, by Freedom Homes, had to accommodate a big seam of rock and bushfire risk building standards - the house has a steel frame, fibre cement cladding and double-glazed windows - but the couple did not waver in their vision for the floorplan. "The best part about the design is the flow of the home, which makes it so easy to live in. So much thought went into making it look so simple," John says. "Six glass stacker doors go from the back deck through to the kitchen and six stacker doors go from the lounge room to the front deck. "You can look straight through the house [thanks to low-line furniture] and see uninterrupted views of the water, and open the lot up to get a sea breeze right through." The pavilion-style house has three "pods": the open living, dining and kitchen area; a 60-square-metre master suite with water views; and two bedrooms and a three-way bathroom/laundry. One of the bedrooms is being used as a media room, illustrating this zone's capacity to be self-contained. A studio perched behind the house is an "office, party shack and man cave". With an enviable view and fire pit, it's an all-seasons relaxation spot. Generous garaging under the house fits a gym and workshop. "Out the back on the bush block we've got chickens, ducks and a vegie garden," John says. The ducks are Dolce and Gabbana and chickens are Sass (RIP Bide), Gucci, Prada and Versace. "They've all got their personalities. Gucci is the ringleader - she gets out and goes clubbing every night. [Border collies] Santi and Sienna take themselves to the beach and are sometimes joined by the odd chicken," John laughs. Like Gucci, John is very sociable. Encouraged by positive feedback about the property in chats with passers-by, he started his own business, JK Lawns and Landscaping. John built the gardens from scratch and wanted them to look natural in the environment. "It's a coastal resort style of landscaping. There are big copper pots with Birds of Paradise and railway sleepers standing on end with solar lights that come on at night. "I've used gardenias, bromeliads, agapanthas, cordylines, yukkas and palm trees. There are lots of curves and rows of low hedges that aren't formally clipped, for a laid-back vibe." Sarah, who has her own Pilates business, Absolutely Fabulous Fitness, has decorated in a bohemian/Balinese style with a modern twist. Her go-to supplier is Cargo Lane, in Bellingen, which sources unique, timeless pieces from Asia and Africa. "The first time I walked in there, I said I could buy the whole shop. And when you walk into our house, pretty much half our furniture and furnishings are from there. I love its eclectic mix." Her favourite Cargo Lane items include the antique Indian dining table, Moroccan kitchen stools, Indian buffet in the outdoor area and ottomans in cowhide and leather. Although not Cargo Lane, ornate Balinese doors are eye-catching entrances to the main bedroom and bathroom. Abstract art in the living area is by friend Lara Scolari, of Balmain. The scene framed by Sarah and John's front windows is ever-changing. "You never know what sort of day you'll get living by the water; some days it could be rough and woolly and you think you are in Tasmania and other days it's like Hamilton Island," John says. "It's like being on holidays in your own home."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SZjBdCvXzdW4Ygt94axh3r/7c5de5ee-ab13-4eac-a465-c26439be5f21.jpg/r0_151_1800_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg