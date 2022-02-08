news, local-news,

Thousands of Lake Macquarie homes could be developed in the interests of the local Aboriginal community as part of an historic agreement between the NSW government and an Aboriginal land council. Biraban Local Aboriginal Land Council and the government's land and property development organisation Landcom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop projects aimed at boosting housing availability and affordability. It's the first agreement Landcom has signed with an Aboriginal land council in regional NSW. Landcom CEO John Brogden said they would assist Biraban to unlock land to its full potential, while respecting important cultural and geographic elements. Biraban chair Edward Smith said while it was too soon to identify what land would be developed, the projects would deliver social and economic outcomes back to the community.

