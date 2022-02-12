patterson, building, group, awards, mba, newcastle, hunter, taree

Patterson Building Group is a privately owned construction, refurbishment and interiors company serving a diverse range of clients across NSW. Established in 2004, Patterson prides itself on its pursuit of excellence and quality in the delivery of its projects. Having completed projects ranging from $100,000 to $75 million with a completed portfolio in excess of $1 billion, Patterson has achieved success with its clients across the government, commercial, industrial, community, health, aged care and education sectors for both public and private sector clients. Patterson's three core values of 'Plan, Build, Deliver' ensure that every project delivers beyond expectation. Patterson's focus is on delivering the best project for clients and that their objectives are met safely, on time and on budget. "We add genuine value to projects with our innovative thinking, 'can do' attitude and the way we embrace the client as part of our team," PBG Managing Director Paul Richardson said. "By involving our client from the outset of the project we can optimise their objectives, identify challenges and work with them to deliver innovative, cost effective outcomes which add value to each stage of the construction process." With more than 130 staff and offices located in Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle, Patterson works across all of NSW. "Our regional work is a very important part of our business. We have staff who live in regional areas and it is our objective to always have work in those areas," Mr Richardson said. Patterson always engages locally owned and operated suppliers, subcontractors and community groups to ensure that they benefit from the building process as well as the completed project. The team also interacts with TAFE and universities within regional areas in which they operate to foster ongoing cadet and apprentice programs. Patterson recently increased its footprint by opening an office in Newcastle and has further plans to open an office on the Mid North Coast and Canberra. "We have experienced a growth across the business over the last year and have a growing client base and increased project activity in the Newcastle/Hunter and Mid North Coast region," Mr Richardson said. "Over the years, we have delivered 50 plus projects in the Newcastle region and the opening of Patterson's Newcastle office and expansion of the business will cement our presence in the area." It's familiar territory for Patterson with the Managing Director born and bred in the Hunter. "It's great to be delivering projects and contributing to the growth of the region," Mr Richardson said. Patterson is honoured to have been the recipient of consecutive Master Builders Excellence in Construction Awards since 2009 and is very proud of this industry recognition. This year, Patterson entered Taree Police Station in the Newcastle awards. This state of the art 2660 square metre multi-level modern architectural building on the Mid North Coast is unique with the inclusion of a 'Police Legacy Walk', a dedicated walkway with specially engraved pavers of officer's names past and present. Members of the NSW Police Force and public are able to support this legacy by buying a paver and having their name etched into Taree's history. This facility is a proud addition to Patterson's extensive portfolio of government and emergency service projects delivered.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/fcb95654-6d2a-4d32-80da-9b274bd381b7.png/r0_340_1120_973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Patterson Building Group is delivering on public needs

STATE OF THE ART: The updated Taree Police Station built by Patterson Building Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED. STATE OF THE ART: The updated Taree Police Station built by Patterson Building Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED. Patterson Building Group is a privately owned construction, refurbishment and interiors company serving a diverse range of clients across NSW. Established in 2004, Patterson prides itself on its pursuit of excellence and quality in the delivery of its projects. Having completed projects ranging from $100,000 to $75 million with a completed portfolio in excess of $1 billion, Patterson has achieved success with its clients across the government, commercial, industrial, community, health, aged care and education sectors for both public and private sector clients. Patterson's three core values of 'Plan, Build, Deliver' ensure that every project delivers beyond expectation. Patterson's focus is on delivering the best project for clients and that their objectives are met safely, on time and on budget. "We add genuine value to projects with our innovative thinking, 'can do' attitude and the way we embrace the client as part of our team," PBG Managing Director Paul Richardson said. "By involving our client from the outset of the project we can optimise their objectives, identify challenges and work with them to deliver innovative, cost effective outcomes which add value to each stage of the construction process." With more than 130 staff and offices located in Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle, Patterson works across all of NSW.

"Our regional work is a very important part of our business. We have staff who live in regional areas and it is our objective to always have work in those areas," Mr Richardson said.

Patterson always engages locally owned and operated suppliers, subcontractors and community groups to ensure that they benefit from the building process as well as the completed project. The team also interacts with TAFE and universities within regional areas in which they operate to foster ongoing cadet and apprentice programs. Patterson recently increased its footprint by opening an office in Newcastle and has further plans to open an office on the Mid North Coast and Canberra. "We have experienced a growth across the business over the last year and have a growing client base and increased project activity in the Newcastle/Hunter and Mid North Coast region," Mr Richardson said. "Over the years, we have delivered 50 plus projects in the Newcastle region and the opening of Patterson's Newcastle office and expansion of the business will cement our presence in the area."

It's familiar territory for Patterson with the Managing Director born and bred in the Hunter. "It's great to be delivering projects and contributing to the growth of the region," Mr Richardson said. Patterson is honoured to have been the recipient of consecutive Master Builders Excellence in Construction Awards since 2009 and is very proud of this industry recognition. This year, Patterson entered Taree Police Station in the Newcastle awards. This state of the art 2660 square metre multi-level modern architectural building on the Mid North Coast is unique with the inclusion of a 'Police Legacy Walk', a dedicated walkway with specially engraved pavers of officer's names past and present. Members of the NSW Police Force and public are able to support this legacy by buying a paver and having their name etched into Taree's history. This facility is a proud addition to Patterson's extensive portfolio of government and emergency service projects delivered.

SHARE