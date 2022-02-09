newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ash Wilson will spend the next couple of days assessing her squad as Newcastle prepare to host unbeaten A-League Women's pace-setters Sydney for the Jets' third game in 10 days. The Jets coach was forced to make a raft of changes between a 3-0 loss to Adelaide in Adelaide last Friday and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday night. Experienced Jets pair Hannah Brewer and Tara Andrews were unavailable on Tuesday due to COVID-related isolation and several players had been battling illness. There were three changes to Newcastle's starting side from the Reds' clash as well as several positional shifts. "I couldn't fault the girls in terms of their effort and their mentality and their character," Wilson said post-match on Tuesday night. "It was probably quite noticeable - we had a few people missing and on the bench. We've been hit with a couple of girls in isolation due to COVID-related issues. We had four girls yesterday with a vomiting bug, and we're still seeing some players struggling with the effects of COVID. "So, it was a challenging week. We're not making any excuses for that but I was pleased with how they conducted themselves in the game in terms of their effort and their mentality. There was a lot of personnel shift and what would be potential starting team players unavailable." The Jets spent most of the first half under fire from a Victory side who had been strengthened by the return of stars Kyra Cooney-Cross and Courtney Nevin from Matildas duties as well as the inclusion of American signing Brooke Hendrix. Hendrix provided the matchwinner when she headed home Polly Doran's 55th minute free kick. The result elevated fourth-placed Victory to 18 points and left Newcastle in sixth with nine points as they turn their focus to the Sky Blues (25 points) at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday. "We'll manage the girls that had the bug and see how they're feeling in the next couple of days," Wilson said. "Some of them played a lot of minutes, so it's about reassessing them. Hannah and Tara are likely to be out Friday or Saturday. So, again, we have to assess where they're at and whether it's going to be in their best interest to play. "But they've been given programs from our strength and conditioning coach to work on things while they're in isolation to help try to maintain a level of fitness that will enable them to be able to be in contention for selection come Sunday." Sixteen-year-old scholarship player Lara Gooch was given her ALW debut when she came off the bench for Newcastle in the 74th minute and made some impressive attacking plays as the hosts chased the game. "When you do have a number of people down, it gives opportunities for others to step in and Lara did a fantastic job," Wilson said. "She got into some good areas and you could see how dynamic she is." Gooch replaced Jets co-captain Gema Simon, who got through more valuable playing minutes after making her first appearance of the season against the Reds. Simon was sidelined for the Jets' first six matches with a calf injury. Related content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/55718ab7-6e27-49a7-8cb7-0f9b74226035.jpg/r0_86_5424_3151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg