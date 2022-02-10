Fishing: Rules a bridge too far for some amid tailor run

sport, fishing-and-boating, fishing, fish of the week

The tailor run is upon us in Lake Macquarie and there's already signs of anglers illegally exploiting the species. As has reportedly been the case with hairtail in Newcastle Harbour in recent weeks, fishos have flocked from far and wide to Swansea channel to chase tailor. Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said tailor numbers had swelled and they were beginning to move into the channel, prompting an influx of visitors in what has become an annual event. Nunn said the problem was that many don't obey rules, such as the outlawing of fishing off Swansea Bridge, anchoring on the seaward side of the bridge and, of course, bag limits and minimum catch size. "We are starting to see the numbers of tailor spill into beaches and come into the lake," Nunn said. "It's a bit early for them to be coming into the lake as they are, but there's a bit around. "[Tuesday night] there was heaps of illegal fishing happening again up at Swansea Bridge. It was lined with 10-12 guys poling the tailor in and there was no one up there kicking them off. "This activity on Swansea Bridge at night happens a lot this time of the year, when the tailor numbers start to build. "If we don't nip it in the bud, we'll have the same situation as last year and it's just not acceptable." Nunn said illegal overfishing severely affected tailor numbers in the lake last season. "It's 10 per person, minimum 30cm and you must have a rod," he said. "You can't be sitting in the car not fishing and claiming you have 10." He said the illegal raiding of tailor in the area always came in the February-April period, after word spreads through social media that numbers were ramping up. He hoped government bodies, such as transport and fisheries, will work together to stop bridge fishing, which he said was a hazard for pedestrians and cars. Strong southerly conditions look set to wipe out plans again for weekend anglers but midweek forecasts continue to offer a respite, at least for fishing on inshore reefs and estuaries. Nunn said offshore conditions were still less than ideal but closer areas offered a wide variety of species for the early bird. "There's still ridiculously high water temps out wide and current roaring down, so we're reliant at the moment on our anglers doing inshore fishing to get out there," he said. "Pelagic-wise, we've got a lot of little bonito around, a lot of little mack tuna, with a few frigates and tailor mixed in with them. And there's a lot of rat kings. "In and around Moon Island is fishing well, and also down towards Mawson's Breakwater and Ghosties, where those fish tend to build up in numbers. There's quite a bit of activity around, but you've got to get out there early. "You've got to be prepared to get out there at daybreak and fish those first couple of hours, then they die down pretty quickly. "We are running into a full moon [next Thursday] so we should see trag, which dropped off a little over the last week or so, come back in numbers and we could see a few mulloway offshore as the full moon comes through. "There's jew and tailor in the lake, a few flatties around, but it's getting towards the end of the flathead summer season. "There's a build up of bream and a few whiting still around and quite a few squid, but be mindful that the bag limit for them is 20." Brent "Hammer" Hancock, from Tackle World Port Stephens, said fishos should make the most of good midweek weather. He said Nelson Bay had provided respite with high seas wiping out offshore and beach fishing recently. "The bay has been fishing well for flatties, some good whiting as well on the surface lures and a few bonito are turning up in the bay, which is a bit of fun," Hancock said. He was optimistic about conditions improving in time for the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club's Garmin Classic from February 18-20. "The inshore waters have come on really good with that last southerly so it's looking good for the Garmin Classic the following weekend," he said. "That's looking really good and I'm sure there will be some black marlin turn up. There haven't been many people out because of the weather but I'm sure they will get out soon." Troy Terrill came away with the prime catch but Brad Morton the overall victory at the Charlestown Anglers' monthly outing on the weekend. Rain and strong winds made it tough going but Morton was rewarded for persistently braving the elements in different locations, catching bream, luderick, whiting, tailor and an 88cm jew. Terrill scored a one-metre jew on Friday evening in Newcastle Harbour to kick off his weekend. On Saturday he caught bream, flathead and whiting to finish second. Andrew Brogan won the juniors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/380c34dd-7041-426d-9973-4ab846e2bd61.jpg/r0_563_4032_2841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg