Why petrol prices are on the rise across Hunter region

Petrol prices have hit a record high across the country and in Newcastle, pushing close to $2 a litre on Wednesday. At BP in Newcastle West the price of unleaded fuel reached 187.9 cents a litre, while motorists wanting premium unleaded petrol had to pay 210.9 cents a litre. NRMA spokesperson John Macgowan said a large number of international factors are to blame for the price hike, including tensions in Ukraine and global supply uncertainty. "Fuel is now four to five cents higher than it was this time last year in the Hunter Valley area which has been trending upward for quite some time," he said. Some of the cheapest prices in Newcastle were found at Westside petrol station in Adamstown, where unleaded petrol was 173.9 cents a litre. Newcastle was the sixth most expensive area for fuel in the state, while Maitland was the most expensive at an average price of 186.6 cents per litre. The wholesale unleaded petrol price is currently at a record high of $1.65 per litre in Australia. Fuel prices across the country have increased by up to 32.3 per cent over the past year, which is Australia's largest annual price rise since 1990. NSW suffered from some of the most expensive fuel in the country, with an average price for unleaded petrol at 173 cents per litre on Wednesday. Mr Macgowan said it is unknown when prices will go down. "The message we keep putting out is to download and check the apps. "If you check the app you are bound to find something below average and although you might have to drive a little further for it at these prices we think it is worth it."

