Jets keen for Victory clash on level terms after City loss

Jets coach Arthur Papas was expecting a fairer match-up with Melbourne Victory on Saturday than the one against a slick City side, who beat Newcastle 4-2 on Tuesday night after a far easier lead-in. The defending A-League champions had a 10-day break before the catch-up game at McDonald Jones Stadium, which was Newcastle's third in nine days and came after a gutsy 2-1 victory over Brisbane in atrocious conditions last Thursday night. The win lifted City to second position on 16 points after 10 games. Newcastle are 10th on eight after eight and have another quick turnaround, and stern test, in fourth-placed Victory (15 points) in Melbourne on Saturday. Victory had also only played eight games due to COVID-related postponements ahead of their scheduled clash with Wellington Phoenix at WIN Stadium on Wednesday night. They had beaten the Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in the FFA Cup final at AAMI Park last Saturday night. "It's a different circumstance, the game against Victory, possibly because Melbourne City hadn't played for close to 10 days," Papas said after the two-goal loss on Tuesday night. "This was our third game in nine days whereas Victory might have been playing games but they're playing tomorrow as well. So, they'll have the same challenges approaching the game on Saturday. "The next 24 hours is important how we recover and what we can and can't do on the pitch and what changes we've got to make to try to bring some legs onto the field, because I felt for the first time that we just weren't close enough physically." Jamie Maclaren scored goals in either half for City on Tuesday night, while fellow Socceroo Matthew Leckie and Frenchman Florin Berenguer had one each. The visitors were up 1-0 at half-time and had taken a 3-0 lead by the 56th minute. Beqa Mikeltadze converted from the penalty spot in the 59th after half-time substitute Valentino Yuel was fouled on the edge of the area, but City quickly regained the three-goal advantage before Angus Thurgate scored in the 84th. "They just had an extra step on us tonight," Papas said. "They were just quicker with everything, sharper with everything and their intent is very strong in the way they go about playing. Papas could not fault his charges' fighting spirit against a side he described as "the best we've played this season" and "the benchmark in the league". "I'm proud of the players," Papas said. "I know what they've had to go through, what we've had to go through as a group, especially in the last nine days. "I know they're disappointed but the main thing was that we actually didn't give up. We fought to the last second." Newcastle play City again Friday week in Melbourne before another two matches to round out a testing month in which the Jets are scheduled to play seven games in 26 days. Player management will be critical during the busy period, which began with a 2-1 loss to Adelaide on January 30. The match was Newcastle's first in six weeks. Leading scorer Mikeltadze returned on Tuesday after being rested for the win over Roar. Sam Silvera and Dylan Murnane were promoted to the starting side, while Savvas Siatravanis dropped back to the bench and Eli Babalj and Dane Ingham were omissions after starting against Brisbane. Jets captain and centre-back Matt Jurman was forced from the field in the 28th minute with an ankle issue. Yuel sparked the Jets attack when he replaced Silvera at half-time as he returned from international duty with South Sudan. "It's a daily process at the moment," Papas said. "We have to see how everyone backs up again." "If we have to change, we'll change players. Considering how long we hadn't played for, we've got to get through this period without too many injuries." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/c92df75f-7df0-4d02-917b-cb8bfe99e23f.jpg/r969_783_3824_2396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg