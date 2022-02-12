mba, awards, built, building, newcastle, construction

Since Built was formed in 1998 the construction group has grown from delivering small quality fitouts to successfully delivering large scale construction, fitout and refurbishment projects across most property classes. While the company has grown, at the heart of the business remains delivering high-quality projects and building relationships based on being flexible, adaptable and reliable. Looking to deliver for its clients on a local and state level across all sectors, Built expanded into the Newcastle and Hunter region. Built's Newcastle business started operations five years ago to deliver Spicers Guesthouse in Pokolbin, which later was awarded the Master Builders' Excellence in Construction Award. Built had previously delivered for Spicers in Sydney and based on the successful delivery they wanted to retain Built to construct their latest guest house in the Hunter. The 20 strong Newcastle-based team, under the leadership of General Manager Rod O'Neill has since delivered Master Builders Awards nominated projects including The Prince of Merewether fit out that revitalised the historic pub; The Corner, the dynamic food and entertainment precinct at Charlestown Square; the Lake Macquarie Council Chambers refit; and work at Newcastle Family Law Courts. "I always had in my mind to return to Newcastle and five years ago the time was right for Built to open its first office in the Hunter. We've had a lot of our team and subcontractors based in this area commuting to Sydney and clients with projects in the region, so it was a natural and easy step to start a local operation," Rod said. "The Hunter is thriving and it's such a dynamic community and we're excited to be a part of that. We've now recruited many more local Novacastrians to the team who are just as passionate about the area." Throughout 2021, the company has delivered a wide variety of works, including the construction of the new $49m Nihon University campus on Church Street. "We're honoured to be able to restore such an important heritage landmark. This has been the biggest project we've had the opportunity to work on since establishing our local Newcastle office. "We're pleased to be able to create local employment opportunities while also playing a role in the future economic growth by attracting international students to the region with a world-class campus," Rod said. The team is currently working on a Coal LSL office fitout, a 4255 square metre fitout over three levels; the Studio M fitout; and Stockland Greenhills' travelator. Work aside, Built is committed to the region's community and having a positive impact. "We're proud to give ongoing support to Soul Café, which provides free meals to the disadvantaged. Over the years we've had the privilege to be involved in several food drives and donating goods to Soul Café," Rod said. Built has also developed a strong relationship with local charity partner, Got Your Back Sista, which supports women and children impacted by domestic violence. The Built team rallied together, along with sub-contractors, to create a new space within their office for a much-needed counselling room, gifted Christmas donations to the value of $4600 in gift cards to those in need, and proudly volunteered time at the Christmas food drive for vulnerable women and children. "We value our partnership with our charity partners and are proud to give back to the Hunter region which has supported us," Rod said.

Built is a national business with a local heart

