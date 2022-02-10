news, local-news,

LIKE many artists Liz O'Brien's creativity is expressed in multiple forms. Anyone that's visited Maitland Regional Gallery in the past year would have stumbled upon the visual artist's "Across the planes we reached" selection that was highly commended for the Brenda Clouten Memorial Traveling Scholarship in 2020 for its use in ink painting and analog photography. O'Brien is also a promising singer-songwriter. Last May the Maitland artist released her debut single, Tsunami, under the pseudonym Marla. "Because I do photography and fine art practice, I wanted to pick a music name to keep the two separate," O'Brien said. "For me music is a way of expressing personal things and I'm such a closed off person who keeps to themself, so there's a bit of that." O'Brien previously sang and played guitar in indie-folk duo Good Grief with bassist Bethany Dolbel. Marla's music has since moved in a more indie-rock direction with Tsunami influenced by the atmospheric sound of Phoebe Bridgers. On Friday O'Brien will release her second Marla single; the more upbeat Call Me Out. The track features Mat Walker (drums), Lachlan X. Morris (guitar) and Liam Ferguson (bass). O'Brien said Call Me Out was written about unhealthy relationships. "I'd been struggling with things people had been putting me through, and then had those people put me down and give me grief for struggling," she said. "So, for me, in writing the song I wanted to express that sense of relief and triumph, and also even grief, in coming out the other side of it all." Marla launches Call Me Out at the Grand Junction Hotel on Sunday, followed by a gig at the Oriental Hotel on February 19. XAVIER Rudd is spreading his wings wide this winter on an extensive national tour to support his forthcoming album Jan Juc Moon. Rudd last performed in Newcastle in August 2018 during the album tour for his most recent record Storm Boy. The Civic Theatre will again host Rudd on June 17, in the middle of his 33-date tour, which begins on May 25. COURTNEY Barnett is often described as the voice of her generation and one of Australia's finest songwriters, but she remains somewhat of an enigma. The forthcoming documentary film Anonymous Club aims to undercover the layers of what makes the Avant Gardener hit-maker tick. Writer-director Danny Cohen, who is a long-time collaborator of Barnett's, was given unprecedented and intimate access to the private life of the 34-year-old as she toured the world and dealt with professional and personal doubts. Anonymous Club premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2021, and went on to screen at the Sydney Film Festival, Cinefest Oz and Brisbane International Film Festival. It will have a limited cinema run in March, which includes a screening at the Civic Theatre on March 19. BACK in November we reported how US rock legends Kiss had reneged on a planned farewell show at Hope Estate on March 26 due to the announcement that Western Australia's border restrictions were scheduled to end this summer. This week Kiss' entire Australian tour was postponed until August and September due to continued uncertainty surrounding WA's border restrictions. "The announcement that Western Australia's borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time is the reason for the reschedule as Kiss 'do not want to leave Perth out of the equation'," promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live said. MELBOURNE jazz-funk extraordinaires Hiatus Kaiyote were mere days away from performing at the Cambridge Hotel in December when Newcastle's Omicron outbreak curtailed plans. Thankfully Hiatus Kaiyote have announced their intention to return to the Cambridge Hotel on May 14. Despite the disruption of the pandemic, 2021 was breakout year of Hiatus Kaiyote. Their third record Mood Valiant received near-universal acclaim and was voted third best album of 2021 by Double J. The Cambridge has also rescheduled metalcore band Polaris' sold-out gig for May 26, with the added bonus of Alpha Wolf as support. KURRI Kurri songstress Melody Pool has also be busy rescheduling her upcoming tour due to the Omicron outbreak. Hold onto your tickets because Pool will be performing at the Stag & Hunter Hotel on March 25, followed by the Grand Junction Hotel on March 30. JOE Mungovan's last visit to Newcastle in November was a breakfast gig served up at The Kiosk. The South Coast singer-songwriter is planning a more substantial feast of music when he returns to play the Stag & Hunter Hotel on April 29.

