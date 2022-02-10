news, local-news,

AUSTRALIAN alternative-rock legends Spiderbait will return to Newcastle's Scene & Heard as part of the festival's revised line-up. Due to the music festival being postponed from February 27 to March 13, alterations were required. Spiderbait, '90s stoner rockers Tumbleweed, Newcastle's ska-punk band The Porkers and DJ whiz Kid Kenobi have been added to the mix at Wickham Park in place of Regurgitator, Killing Heidi and Custard. Scene & Heard will still be headlined by Grinspoon and features the previously-announced Frenzal Rhomb, Ratcat, Cog and Caligula. Spiderbait- best known for their hits Buy Me A Pony and Black Betty - performed at the inaugural Scene & Heard festival in 2018 alongside The Living End, Something For Kate and Killing Heidi. Tickets purchased for the previous date are valid for March 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/E9srhG6YCw3ZDt9UDADP4R/087cbd8c-5ec0-4975-a1cc-d7b6cb93ed8d.jpg/r0_132_3000_1827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg