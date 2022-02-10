Spiderbait provide new legs to Newcastle's Scene & Heard festival
AUSTRALIAN alternative-rock legends Spiderbait will return to Newcastle's Scene & Heard as part of the festival's revised line-up.
Due to the music festival being postponed from February 27 to March 13, alterations were required.
Spiderbait, '90s stoner rockers Tumbleweed, Newcastle's ska-punk band The Porkers and DJ whiz Kid Kenobi have been added to the mix at Wickham Park in place of Regurgitator, Killing Heidi and Custard.
Scene & Heard will still be headlined by Grinspoon and features the previously-announced Frenzal Rhomb, Ratcat, Cog and Caligula.
Spiderbait- best known for their hits Buy Me A Pony and Black Betty - performed at the inaugural Scene & Heard festival in 2018 alongside The Living End, Something For Kate and Killing Heidi.
Tickets purchased for the previous date are valid for March 13.