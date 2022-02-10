news, court-and-crime,

A teenager has been charged after he allegedly threatened an elderly woman before stealing her car near Maitland this week. Police said the 14-year-old boy entered the 78-year-old's Woodberry home through an unlocked back door just before 3pm on Monday. He allegedly threatened the resident with a rock before a brief struggle - during which the woman was pushed to the ground. The teenager allegedly took the keys to her Nissan Tiida and fled the scene in the vehicle. Police spotted the Nissan on Anderson Drive at Beresfield a short time later - officers saw the vehicle mount a footpath - and a pursuit began. The chase continued through several suburbs before a spike strip was deployed on the M1 Pacific Motorway near the Wallsend exit. The Nissan continued onto Link Road where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns. Police found the vehicle again at Harper Avenue, Edgeworth, where officers allegedly saw three people flee into bushland. Two teenage girls - both aged 14 - were found hiding under a house on Neilson Street. A perimeter was established and - with assistance from the NSW Police Dog Unit - the 14-year-old boy was located a short time later in bushland near Harper Avenue. All three teenagers were arrested and taken to Toronto Police Station. The boy was charged with armed aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner. He was refused bail to appear at a children's court. The two teenage girls were dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

