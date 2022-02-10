Early hours fire destroys home in the Hunter

news, local-news,

Firefighters are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home in the Hunter in the early hours of Thursday. Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Branxton and Rutherford were called to the house in Hunter Street at Greta about 4.30am, where they found the home well alight. The call for help came after a passer-by saw the fire. Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, entered the single-level structure and determined no-one was inside. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, a man was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation during a house fire on the Central Coast on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the Blue Haven home about 1.30pm and ensured the premises was cleared of occupants. The fire started when a candle fell in a rear bedroom of the home.

