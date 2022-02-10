Dufour 470 impresses with ocean of options

sport, fishing-and-boating,

Honestly, it's not easy being a cruiser-racer these days because people have such high expectations of you - everything from bareboat charter work to deep bluewater cruising and occasional competition with carbon sails and a fiery crew. In the Dufour 470's case, it has more functions than a Swiss Army knife in an attempt to please everyone. Dufour itself describes it as "much more than a sailing boat". There's three distinct deck packages - 'Easy', 'Ocean' and 'Performance' - along with four cabin configurations and three keel options. That's before you consider the accessory packs. The test boat was the Ocean spec, bringing more control lines to the companionway under a shrouded hood. The mainsheet gains a traveller and can be trimmed from both port and starboard cockpit winches. Performance pack additives include extra winches, Dyform and Dynema rigging, a black mast and boom, fibreglass steering wheels, black anodised stanchions and more, all very sexy, while removing the cockpit table. Design input for the 470 emanated again from Italy's Felci studio, where they prefer the term 'optimise' to 'compromise'. Inspiration was drawn from the new-breed Mini-Transat and Figaro pocket rockets, along with others of the voluminous, inverted-bow ilk. The hull is beamy by mono standards - 30cm wider than a TP52, for example. And, voila, the space gain for both the fore and aft cabins is tremendous. Inherent form stability is also the cruiser's friend. The standard keel draws 2.25m and there's a shallow-draft option or a performance keel (2.7m). Twin helms link via cable to a single rudder, the latter being positioned forward to avoid lifting as the hull heels. While they've used vacuum infusion to save weight, the Dufour still displaces around 2000kg more than its nearest competitors. Videos show the Dufour sailing handsomely in 20 knots, as it should. Unfortunately, for our test, a pesky westerly negated the predicted nor-easter and left barely 8-10 knots of wind. The 470 managed 5.6 knots on a tight fetch and spun effortlessly with the self-tacking headsail, while maintaining a nice positive helm feel. You won't be motoring often, I suspect, but there's a Volvo 60 with saildrive, accessible from the stairs and either side. It's highly manoeuvrable when reversing into berths. The deck-stepped rig looks darn near bulletproof as the chainplates are gunwale-mounted to create a wide base, supplemented by fixed backstays and twin aft-swept spreaders. The jib runs on a low-profile furler with tape drive, while the boom is set quite low. Dufour's Adventure Pack includes a drinks fridge inside the cockpit table, teak-laid cockpit sole, electric-raising boarding platform (also teak), cockpit cushions, dodger and bimini. Moving below, having the L-shaped galley positioned forward takes a moment or two to get used to. Feeding the cockpit means carrying food across an open-plan saloon rather than simply handing up the companionway. You wonder about doing this when heeled, but right where you need them are handholds or furniture. On the plus side, space often wasted against the main bulkhead is utilised for overhead cupboards, and the galley gains from having drawer fridges to starboard. Niceties include Corian tops, twin sinks, three-burner gas stove, a saltwater rinse tap and an owner-fitted microwave running off a 3000W inverter. On the standard three-bedroom layout, the day head is immediately to port of the companionway, and amidships is a two-seat longitudinal settee. The dinette is to starboard, offering wrap-around seating. Aft cabins are exceptionally generous and the owner's island berth in the vee stateroom is king-size. It's a pretty impressive vessel, whichever way you look at it. More information from The Yacht Sails Co, 1300 855 338. Belmont 16s hosted the Byron Bay Lager Australian 16ft Skiff Sprint Series last Saturday, in a range of conditions that Melbourne would've been proud of. The series began with four groups of 10 skiffs sailing three heats, and there were a few notable omissions among the 20 skiffs that made the semis. As the windspeed increased, most crews changed down to their smaller rig in record time. Ronstan, Moonen Yachts, SKE Electrical and Contender all progressed comfortably through this round, as did RW Retail flying the flag for Brisbane. The finals was a best-of-three shootout between the top 10, with all crews now carrying small rigs. A good decision it was too, as the sou-easter gusted to over 20 knots. Moonen once again proved too strong with its second rig in, winning two of the three races in the finale. It was the best result in a Sprints for the ever reliable Nathan Wilmot aboard Ronstan, fresh from a recent national titles victory on the same waters. Domino's scrapped into the top 10 after clubmate Moneylinks withdrew due to crew fatigue. They then won the first heat of the finals before finishing 3rd overall and top Belmont boat. With regular skipper Rod Carter feeling under the weather, Emma Jones swapped the tiller of her Nacra 17 for the helm of Insight. The crew did well to reach the top 10 and finish 7th overall.

