Outside back Hymel Hunt feels like something special is "brewing" at the Knights. New coaching staff, a $20 million centre of excellence and a group bonded by their time together has got the NRL side simmering away. But another ingredient Hunt thinks is helping create the right mix is Dane Gagai, who is back at the Knights after three years with the South Sydney Rabbitohs. "He is just so vocal and loud," Hunt said of Gagai. "He is an attacking threat. I reckon he was one of the top centres last year for Souths. "He has brought that aura, energy and attacking flare to our right side and I'm super excited to see how it goes." Gagai has slotted in at right centre where he played most of his games in his first six-year stint with Newcastle. If Hunt wins the race to play right wing it will be somewhat of a reunion for he and Gagai, who were part of the Rabbitohs side that finished third in 2018. While Hunt and Gagai only lined up beside each other as a right centre and wing combo on four occasions, Hunt said their year together would make it an easier task to resume that partnership. "I played a bit of centre and he was on my wing, and then we swapped around for a few games and then I came off the bench," Hunt said. "He put me away [for a try] in the Parramatta game, he always reminds me. "He is one of my close mates. Ever since that year we've been close. "If you're close with someone off the field, then on the field it just happens naturally. I know the way he defends and how he attacks." WATCH GAGAI SET UP HUNT FROM 6:30 The Knights have tended to attack more via their left side than the right in recent seasons, but Hunt said with Gagai being a player who "doesn't stop talking and yapping on the field" he expected a lot more ball to be coming right this season. Hunt said Gagai, now 31 and a 226-game player, had had an influence across the Knights playing group. "The boys that have come in have been unreal, especially Gags," he said. "He is a perfectionist in training [and] tries to build combinations and relationships with his players. "I'm loving having him here." Knights players have spoken of their togetherness this pre-season and Hunt, who has been in the NRL for eight years and also played at the Gold Coast, Melbourne and South Sydney, agreed it was a tight bond. He said the addition of some new staff had also established a refreshed "work ethic and energy". "I've been part of some very close groups and this is definitely up there with the most connected," he said. "We've got a pretty young group, but the connection of everyone from the youngest to the oldest - there are no mini-groups and everyone is just one. "We've got something brewing here. "We just have to put everything together on the field."

