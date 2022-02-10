news, court-and-crime,

A man remains behind bars after what began as an alleged domestic incident turned into a case of alleged stalking and multiple police pursuits through Greater Newcastle, before officers smashed a car window and pepper-sprayed the driver in order to arrest him. The 33-year-old Hunter man did not apply for bail when he faced Newcastle Local Court from his guarded bed at the Calvary Mater Hospital on Thursday, where he was being treated for minor injuries sustained during the dramatic string of events on Wednesday night. Police said a 35-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were leaving a Mount Hutton home with two children - aged nine and 11 - about 9pm when the accused, a resident at the address, got into a Toyota Prado and began to follow them, allegedly driving in an intimidating manner. This allegedly continued until the two adults and children pulled up at Waratah Police Station and went inside to seek help at about 11pm - at which point the 33-year-old allegedly began to drive erratically around the station. Police said he allegedly fled when officers tried to stop him and multiple pursuits took place through several suburbs over the next 50 minutes, during which time the 33-year-old allegedly rammed parked vehicles, hit a power pole and traveled at high speeds with flat tyres. After several pursuits were called off by police for safety reasons, the final chase ultimately ended when the Toyota Prado crashed into a concrete median strip and became stuck after the accused allegedly tried to overtake an inner-city tram. Police smashed the window of the Toyota and pepper-sprayed the 33-year-old in the struggle that led to his arrest. The Newcastle Herald is not naming the man in order to protect the identity of the children in the other vehicle. Newcastle City Police District commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said two officers suffered minor injuries during the encounter. Detective Superintendent Humphrey said the 33-year-old's alleged manner of driving was "horrendous". "Police did an exemplary effort in keeping him as boxed-in as they could," he said. "It was an absolute miracle that no-one was seriously injured, or even worse, during the conduct of that [alleged] predatory and menacing driving." The 33-year-old has been charged with six counts, including driving recklessly/furiously or speeding/manner dangerous; stalking/intimidating intending fear physical etc harm (DV); police pursuit - not stop - driving dangerously, and hindering police in the execution of duty. Magistrate Janine Lacy adjourned the matter and the man is due to face Newcastle Local Court again today.

