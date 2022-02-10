news, council-news,

Redhead adventurers have a revamped walkway to enjoy after a major overhaul of a picturesque beachside path. The northern section of the Ken and Audrey Owens Walkway is now accessible after being closed for eight months while 500 metres of pathway was reconstructed. A new raised deck has been installed along its entire length, which starts at Webb Park south of Redhead Beach and travels through threatened ecological communities including freshwater wetlands and swamp forest. "A range of threatened native species has been recorded nearby, including the powerful owl and the large bent-winged bat, so this really is a special place to preserve and appreciate," Lake Macquarie City Council Manager Community Assets Brendan Callander said. "It's a magical feeling walking beneath the low canopy of trees as you leave Webb Park and head down towards the beach," mayor Kay Fraser said. "Then, turning parallel to the beach, you're suddenly immersed in nature, with the birds and the waves just about all you can hear." Seats are due to be installed along the new section by the end of the month.

