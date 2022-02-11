Port Stephens Council funds green community projects

community,

EIGHT Port Stephens schools and community groups will share in $20,000 as part of Council's Environmental Projects Fund. Plastic Free Port Stephens will receive $5000 to run a program in schools which promotes innovative ways to reduce single-use plastics. Shoal Bay Landcare group has been granted $3780 to establish a native community garden along the foreshore and carry out dune restoration with $2000 going to Lemon Tree Passage Parks, Reserves and Landcare Group to restore parts of John Parade Reserve affected by fire. Seaham Preschool will receive over $1000 to purchase resources which support sustainability and environmental responsibility in their curriculum. Other recipients include Soldiers Point Landcare Group, Tilligerry Landcare Group, Corlette Reserves and Landcare group and Nelson Bay West Landcare Group and EcoPollinators. Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the region "has a unique and beautiful environment that deserves to be treasured and preserved." "We're proud to support community groups and schools through the Environmental Projects Fund to promote sustainability, improve biodiversity, protect local ecosystems and educate our community," Mayor Palmer said. "Whether it's teaching children about sustainability, planting important native species or managing pest animals within koala habitat, each represents significant benefit to both the local environment and the community." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

