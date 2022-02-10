Aaron Goadsby-trained pair aiming up for 2YO opener

sport, local-sport,

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby says you're better off having two guns in the fight than one and he has taken that philosophy into the first two-year-old race of the season at Newcastle on Friday night. Goadsby has just two runners on the program and both will contest the seven-horse 2YO race to end the meeting. Threebushelsofoats is Goadsby's best hope and starts from gate four after a creditable second against older pacers on debut last week at the track. The filly is owned by Singleton business Marcus Kirkwood, who enjoyed great success with champion Smolda. "She went good and did everything we expected she would," Goadsby said of her debut. "Marcus bred her and she had a turned out foot. They suggested she didn't go to the sales, then he asked me to break her in. "She's always been a nice filly and we got her up and going early and we're going to aim for the Pink Bonnet in two weeks at Menangle and then to Bathurst [for the Gold Tiara]. "She's trained on well this week and I expect she'll go pretty good." Goadsby bred and owns his other runner, Seventy Four Gee, which is named after the address of his property. The colt will make his race debut from barrier six. "He's not as forward as the other one and he does hit the knee, but he's won a couple of trials and deserves to go to the races," he said. The Brian Portelli-trained Shantilly will be the one to beat after winning on debut at Menangle in a 1:56.8 mile. "He's a good trainer of young horses," Goadsby said. "Obviously it's got the runs on the board but you've got to take them on."

