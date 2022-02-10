news, local-news,

Hunter firefighters extinguished a second house fire at Jesmond Thursday afternoon, after earlier battling a New Lambton blaze around 1.30pm. More than 25 firefighters responded to reports smoke was billowing from all sides a Heaton Street home just after 3pm, and residents of adjoining properties were quickly evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the one building, a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said. There were no reports anyone was injured as a result of the fire. Earlier, fire crews were called to a New Lambton home after a fire broke out in the living room causing significant damage. Crews donned breathing apparatuses and rushed inside to douse the blaze. The cause of both fires remained undetermined Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

