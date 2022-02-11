news, court-and-crime,

Police have arrested and charged a man with several alleged break and enter and stealing offences on the Central Coast. Police received reports of several break and enter offences in Wamberal between 3.50am and 6.50am on Thursday. Officers attached to Brisbane Water Police District, assisted by the NSW Police Dog Unit, conducted a coordinated search which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man at a home on Mawarra Road. At the time of his arrest, the man was allegedly under the influence of an unknown substance and he was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment. Police will allege a number of stolen items were located in the man's possession, in addition to a small quantity of drugs. The man was later discharged and taken to Gosford Police Station, where he was charged with breach of bail, two counts of aggravated break and enter, break and enter steal value less than $60,000, break and enter intend to commit serious indictable offence, six counts of enter vehicle without consent of owner, four counts of larceny less than $2000 and assault person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension. He was bail refused to appear before Gosford Local Court.

