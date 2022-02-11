news, local-news,

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after he fell into the engine bay of a boat at Morisset. Emergency crews - NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's critical care medical team - were called to a marina at Morisset Park about 12.15pm on Thursday after reports a man had been seriously injured. They stabilised the 66-year-old, who was pulled from the engine bay and who had suffered arm fractures and bruising in the fall. He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

