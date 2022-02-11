news, court-and-crime,

A man has been charged after an alleged sledgehammer attack on the Central Coast on Thursday night. Police said a man approached his neighbour on Huene Avenue, Halekulani, about 6.20pm and allegedly hit him multiple times in the head with a sledgehammer. The neighbour, a 62-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition, where he will undergo surgery. Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District attended and arrested a 45-year-old man nearby. He was taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and contravening a prohibition/restriction in AVO (Personal). The 45-year-old was refused bail to appear in Wyong Local Court on Friday.

