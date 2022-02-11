Cessnock councillors elect new deputy mayor

news, local-news,

Cessnock City Council has a new deputy mayor following Wednesday night's extraordinary meeting. Cr John Moores was elected to the position following a ballot by councillors at the first official meeting after the December 2021 election. Cr Moores said he looked forward to working constructively with mayor Jay Suvaal and the elected council for the benefit of all who live in the Cessnock Local Government Area. "With 48 years in Cessnock I have seen things change," Cr Moores said. "I have had three businesses in the town and I come from a mining background. "I feel that I have the knowledge to assist Jay in moving forward in the town. Let's try to get back on track and let's try to build the town back to how it was." Cr Moores said he would focus on jobs, especially for young people. "There are apprenticeships out there, and I'd like to see the youth go for these apprenticeships," he said. "There is not a lot of money at the beginning, but once you have got that trade behind you, you are set for life." Cr Suvaal said he looked forward to developing a positive working relationship with Cr Moores. "John has extensive business knowledge and that will be an asset in the role of deputy mayor. I know John is passionate about our community and will bring this enthusiasm to assisting me with my mayoral duties," he said. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

