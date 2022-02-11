Luke Egan sees Jackson Baker on an upward curve at Sunset

sport, local-sport,

Former world No.2 Luke Egan expects to see an improving Jackson Baker put more positive results on the board when the championship tour moves to Sunset Beach from Saturday (AEDT). Egan's fellow Merewether Surfboard Club members Baker and Morgan Cibilic continue their campaigns at stop No.2, while the most experienced of Newcastle's CT trio, Ryan Callinan, kicks his year off in the opening heat. Callinan, embarking on his fourth full CT season, missed last week's Pipeline Pro while he recovered from a broken wrist. He is returning early to take on South Africans Jordy Smith and Matthew McGillivray in round one at Sunset Beach. Cibilic, the CT rookie of the year and world No.5 last year, fell at the earliest stage at Pipeline and looks to bounce back against Brazilian Samuel Pupo and Hawaiian Imaikalani deVault in heat seven. Baker made a winning start as a fully-fledged CT competitor, claiming his first round heat at Pipeline before going down to defending champion John John Florence in round three. He starts against American Griffin Colapinto and Brazil's Deivid Silva in heat nine at Sunset. Egan, who has coached some of the world's best, helped Baker prepare for his successful Challenger Series campaign last year. He was thrilled to see Baker win a heat in pumping conditions at Pipeline and he expected the rookie to keep improving. "It was satisfying to see him get on tour and participate a little bit in that last period before he left for the Challenger Series," Egan said. "I was really stoked to be able to give him some advice and do some training with him. Jacko's been a threat for a long time to make it and he just finally started to work it out. He always had all the assets to be there, it's just when do you use them. "I think that's what Jacko needed to learn and he's been learning. Every heat he improves, which is really good, and I think we'll see some really good results out of Jackson on the WCT this year." Luke Egan sees Jackson Baker on an upward curve at Sunset

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/2434636c-1940-4e81-bce4-c68c7cf8fc52.jpg/r111_627_4925_3347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg