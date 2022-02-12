sport, local-sport,

Coach Daniel Marsden was looking forward to having a full complement of players at his disposal as the Hunter Hurricanes men briefly turn their focus away from the national competition to take on Drummoyne in the Sydney Super League bronze medal play-offs in Sydney on Saturday. The play-offs will determine the final standings of the NSW competition and were originally scheduled for December before being postponed due to the latest COVID surge. The Hurricanes have since made a winless start to their Australian Water Polo League (AWL), which resumes with round seven in Queensland on February 19. "This is probably the first time in a while that we will compete with all of our main players," Marsden said. "We're certainly trying to win because a bronze medal in any event is great for the Hurricanes. It would be a good milestone for the boys and hopefully can give us some confidence into the second half of the national league. We really need to start winning and develop that winning culture." Experienced centre-back Jake Robinson will be back in action after sitting out the Hurricanes' 13-8 loss to Sydney University in round six of AWL last weekend due to a knee injury. Hunter went down 10-7 when they last played Drummoyne on January 28. "The game was relatively close but we missed a lot of opportunities which would have given us some sort or control of the game," Marsden said. The Hurricanes women play Sydney University in the play-off for fifth in Sydney Super League on Saturday. It is the third week in a row they have dueled with the Lions, after back-to-back games in national league.

