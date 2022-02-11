sport, cricket,

Hamilton-Wickham captain Ben Balcomb is viewing Saturday's clash with Merewether as a match that will likely determine which side makes the finals. With three rounds left to play, the Hamwicks sit in sixth on 39 points behind Newcastle City (40), Charlestown (40), Merewether (43) and Stockton (45). Wests are first on 56 points and appear certain to win the minor premiership. The results as they stand all but leave the sides placed second to sixth fighting for the three remaining finals positions. Balcomb said with Hamwicks facing Newcastle City next weekend, his side considered the match with long-time rivals Merewether a do-or-die encounter. "With the wash out last week, and with only three games left, we recognise that to take any doubt out of making the semis we're probably going to have to win all three and it starts with this weekend," Balcomb said. "If we lose to Merewether you can probably chalk up that Merewether are taking one of those spots that we can possibly take." Balcomb said his side had everyone on deck for "one of the first times this year". In another key clash, Stockton host Newcastle City at Lynn Oval. Stockton captain Nick Foster said batsman Sam Jenkinson would be out due to COVID-related isolation, but they were otherwise at full strength. "For those teams who are on the fringes like Newcastle City, it really is an important day," Foster said. Foster is leading the votes tally for the player-of-the-year award ahead of the scores going behind closed doors this weekend. The Stockton skipper, who has never won the award, was on 18 points with Merewether's David Celep (12) and Wests' Joseph Price (14) the nearest contenders. This weekend will be the last of the one-day matches as the competition reverts to two-day games before the finals. Meanwhile, the final four teams have been confirmed for the T20 summer bash competition. Charlestown Magpies will play Wallsend Tigers in one semi-final, while Hamilton Pumas take on Maitland Flood in the other. Both games will be played on Sunday, February 20 at Passmore Oval. The final will be held that afternoon from 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/8a2aab0f-8760-45db-b722-f5a55d1eb52d.JPG/r0_209_3000_1904_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg