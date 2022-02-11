Special Reward in the mix for trainer Kris Lees after comeback effort

sport, local-sport,

It wasn't long ago that top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees wondered if Special Reward still wanted to be a racehorse. Now, after the six-year-old's stunning resurgence, Lees hopes the sprinter can challenge in the group 2 Apollo Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday in what will be his first shot at weight-for-age company. Special Reward was runner-up for Lees and local syndicators Australian Bloodstock in the 2020 $1 million The Hunter (1300m) at Newcastle, but then struggled. He was fifth in the listed Falvelon before a spell, which he followed with three unplaced efforts, finishing with a distant last in the Moreton Cup in June. After a four-month break, he had three more unplaced efforts, ending with an eighth in The Hunter in November. With just one trial in between, he returned as a long-shot winner of the Razor Sharp Handicap (1200m) at Randwick on December 11 before a second in the Christmas Classic (1200m) at Canterbury and victory in the Carrington Stakes (1400m) - all at listed level. The rich vein of form has led to a crack at a superstar line-up in the Apollo, which has attracted Melbourne Cup champion Verry Elleegant, race favourite Think It Over and Collette - the winner of almost $7 million. The chance is a massive turnaround for Special Reward, which was a $17 chance with TAB on Friday from gate three. Lees admitted the gelding's career was at a crossroads during the form slump. "We were starting to think that, we were starting to wonder if he wanted to be a racehorse anymore, but he'd always shown just enough at home," Lees said. "It was just a matter of tinkering with a few things and he had a good, long break going into this preparation, and I think that worked wonders. "He spent a lot of time on the water walker, just trying to change things up with him to rejuvenate him. It's certainly pleasing to have him back on track." He said the turning point was his long spell after the Moreton Cup failure at Eagle Farm. "After his Brisbane preparation, he just wasn't right, so we gave him an extended break to get over that," he said. "I just think the firmer tracks up there might have taken a toll on him." Special Reward is taking a huge step up in class on Saturday, but Lees had reason to hope. "He looks out of his depth but he's taking on all horses who are first-up, so he's got that race fitness, and that could be a nice factor for him," he said. The likelihood of a rain-affected track was another positive for Special Reward. It was also a bonus for the Lees-trained Wandabaa in the group 3 Triscay Stakes (1200m), where the trainer also has Lunakorn. He races Zetarita in the group 2 Light Fingers Stakes (1200m). The resuming Wandabaa has an impressive fresh and wet-track record. "It looks Ideal for her and she's trialled well and looks in good order," Lees said. "She rarely runs a bad race so it wouldn't surprise to see her right up there." He said Zetarita bypassed racing on Friday at Canterbury to target black-type. "It's a much harder race but she's a well-bred filly and sometimes you've got to give them a chance at this black-type. You can always come back," he said. "But if she happened to run a place, it will certainly enhance her value down the track." Lunakorn has her first start for Lees since moving from Victoria. "They are just looking at a bit of a change in environment," he said of owners Australian Bloodstock. "It's a bit out of form so we'll just see how it reacts up here, but this looks like a tough ask, at that level."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/5ad7c5f7-0c7f-4dd1-88d9-ef851781882c.jpg/r765_759_4717_2992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg