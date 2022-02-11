Jets coach says best of Thurgate still to come

news, local-news,

Jets coach Arthur Papas believes midfield dynamo Angus Thurgate can provide even more inspiration for Newcastle as he builds back to full fitness heading into Saturday night's clash with Melbourne Victory. Thurgate has scored in the Jets' past two games, hitting a memorable winner against Brisbane in a 2-1 triumph on February 3 then a late consolation goal against Melbourne City in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. The Port Macquarie product hit a stinging low strike from the top of the penalty area against Roar then showed touch and strength to finish from closer range against City. Thurgate will be a key man again as Newcastle take the field for their fourth game in 13 days since returning from a 42-day break brought on by COVID-19 postponements. Papas praised the tireless efforts of Thurgate but said the workhorse had more to give as he regained match fitness. "Gus is getting back to his fitness, he's still not completely there," Papas said. "He was putting in some really high numbers prior to the break that we haven't got back to completely. "But what he's doing is he's stepping up in terms of his leadership and his responsibility. "When things aren't going well, you can rely on him to keep working until the last minute and, most importantly, add layers to his game in terms of where he can take his game. "Scoring goals is important for Gus. Gus is good enough to get into the box and score eight or 10 goals a year in my opinion and we've discussed that. "We've got to create those opportunities but if he's got the willingness to get in the box, he'll keep scoring goals. "I'm pleased with his progression and I think there's a lot more." Thurgate said he felt fresh and ready to go again despite the hectic restart to their season. The 22-year-old has played every minute of the three games, except for an 89th minute substitution against Brisbane. "It has been a bit intense, the schedule, from not playing for six or seven weeks and then having three games in a really short space of time, but I've got to credit the support staff we've got here and the recovery we have available," he said. "It's pleasing to get some consistent games under our belts, but the performances need to improve." Thurgate was focused on the task at AAMI Park for the 10th-placed Jets against fourth-placed Victory, who have also had a packed schedule. They lost 1-0 to Wellington on Wednesday night after winning the FFA Cup final against Central Coast last weekend. "It's pleasing to get another goal but I'd probably swap it for three points every day of the week," Thurgate said of the goal against defending champions City. "That's one thing I need to do, I need to add goals to my game, so it's pleasing I can get my second goal in two games but the performance as a team is what means the most, and we need to improve and we will. "[Victory] had the high of winning the cup last week and they've shown early on this season that they are a good team. "They've reacted from their season last year and they've got a good, strong base of a team and it will be a tough game but one we'll be ready for, and ready to show a reaction." Jets skipper Matt Jurman limped off in the first half against City with an ankle injury. He travelled to Melbourne but is in serious doubt for the clash.

