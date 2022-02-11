Newcastle races: Gerald Ryan mare Adulting a firm chance

sport, local-sport,

Leading trainer Gerald Ryan is hoping for a Good 4-rated track at Newcastle on Saturday when lightly raced four-year-old Adulting has her third race start in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m). Ryan and Sterling Alexiou prepare Adulting, which races in the Australian Bloodstock colours. Adulting is a New Zealand-bred mare, which debuted on a heavy Warwick Farm track in January 2021. She was well in the market but was uncomfortable on the wet track and was unplaced, pulling up lame. She suffered a bad injury and did not race for more than 12 months. On January 19, Adulting resumed as a $1.70 favourite at Newcastle on a Soft 7 and after settling midfield, she was too classy, racing away to win by two lengths. Ryan was on course and, along with jockey Josh Parr, said Adulting was never comfortable on the wet track yet won easily. The in-form Brodie Loy has the mount on Saturday, and Adulting has a soft barrier. Providing the track is not wet, racegoers should see the best of Adulting. Ryan and Alexiou, great supporters of the Newcastle course proper, will send three other gallopers - Eurydice, Entomologist and Another Alibi - to the meeting. Newcastle regulars Richard and Michael Freedman will be well represented on Saturday. The stable will saddle up Amathuba, the probable favourite in the opening event, a maiden handicap (1200m). The filly has been placed in all four starts, including three at Newcastle. Amathuba resumed from a spell on this track on January 29 and found the 900m trip too short, finishing a solid second, one and a half lengths from the winner. Stablemate Eye Pea Oh will oppose Amathuba and she could fill a place. The brothers also have Ponca and Allusionist engaged and both should run well. Veteran Randwick trainer Les Bridge has bright prospects of a double at the meeting. The Bridge-trained Legend Rules and Stormy Legend are raced by Hong Kong businessman Bon Ho of Classique Legend fame. Legend Rules is backing up from an all-the-way Gosford win on February 3 and will contest the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m). Stormy Legend is yet to win in three starts, but he turned in an eye catcher at Warwick Farm on Australia Day when coming from second last at the top of the straight to finish a neck second. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

