A CARRINGTON gym is showing that age isn't a factor for those looking to stay healthy and mobile. 84-year-old Margaret Novak only recently started a Groundwork Fitness, but says she can already feel the difference in her quality of life. "I started coming initially for my balance and to strengthen myself," Ms Novak said. "I feel better in myself for not only making the effort to get out and come in the morning but I also feel more mobile." With an average member age of 62, the gym is beginning to develop a reputation for keeping over-fifties active and it's elderly clients out of nursing homes. "I think it's very important to be able to keep your independence and I think you are happy when you are able to do things for yourself like gardening and just to be able to stay in your own home," Ms Novak Said. "I'll continue coming here for as long as I'm able because it's friendly, relaxing and very supportive." Groundwork Fitness Owner, Karl Versteeg, says one of the keys to his style of training is teaching the fundamentals. "So we focus on core lifts like squats and deadlifts but I make sure everyone is doing it correctly and safely," he said. "If you get under a bar and do a squat you're strengthening, balancing, thinking and your central nervous system is in overdrive so it's highly important. "We want to get away from that mirrors, muscles, churn-and-burn culture and get back to showing people how to stay mobile later into life." Mr Versteeg was born with cerebral palsy, which is part of the reason he is so passionate about using exercise as a way for everyone to stay mobile. He said that by moving away from stereotypes, older people can reap the benefits of functional exercise. "If you go to a gym and use a machine you're not balancing so you take out movement and mobility," he said. "It's not about the money. It's about giving people independence and a value of life so they can go home and implement these exercise themselves." Dr John Ward, 77, is a gerontologist and chair of the Hunter Ageing Alliance. He has been training at groundwork for around six months and says the importance of exercise to older people can't be understated. "One of the things about exercise is that there almost isn't anything that older people suffer from for which exercise isn't the most effective prevention strategy," Dr Ward said. "From depression, to cognitive impairment and Parkinson's disease to stroke rehabilitation and falls prevention." Dr Ward said he had never considered coming to a gym for his exercise but, so far, it has made "a hell of a difference". "Strength exercise is really important if it's done safely and the beautiful thing about what Karl does is he makes sure that every exercise is done perfectly," he said. "You don't go to a nursing home because you're old. You go to a nursing home because you're unfit and can no longer take care of yourself at home." Another client at Groundwork is University of Newcastle Emeritus Professor and recent OAM recipient Tim Roberts. "The main difference about this gym is that it is aimed at older people," Mr Roberts said. "Some of us are quite frail and balance isn't so good so having us doing these kinds of exercises and building our core is terrific. "Karl is fantastic. He's really caring and able to keep an eye on everyone and make sure we are doing the right thing so we don't break ourselves."

